× Expand photo by JD Jennings Blessing all the riders with a prayer

The 12th annual Biker Memorial, represented by 26 area motorcycle organizations in conjunction with the Outlanders 23rd annual Bike Blessing, will take place Sunday, March 22, at the Roxarena Park in Roxana.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony will start promptly at noon.

Rain date will be March 29.

