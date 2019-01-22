Biologist to discuss benefits of hunting

Hearing hunting tales from conservationists may seem like an oxymoron, but hunting has benefits for the environment and the economy. Hunter and biologist Ben Funk will dive into these benefits at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, during a free event at The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey.

Funk’s discussion will be geared toward people who are unfamiliar with hunting, but he encourages anyone to attend.

“I’m hoping that people take away that hunting is very important for conservation and also that it provides a large amount of money that goes into the Illinois economy,” he said.

Funk is a wildlife and hunter heritage district wildlife biologist for Madison and St. Clair counties, where he is responsible for implementing the state’s evolving hunter heritage program with a goal of recruiting new hunters and trappers and keeping current hunters and trappers in the sport. Funk, a native of Jersey County, served in the Army as an infantryman in the 101st Airborne, completing two tours in Iraq. He received a bachelor of science in zoology from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2011 and while there assisted graduate student projects in Southern Illinois, including research on wild turkeys, swamp rabbits and bats.

He worked the summer of 2011 in Wyoming studying nesting success of sage grouse. After graduating, Funk worked as a wildlife technician with USDA Wildlife Services. In September 2017, he began working as the natural resource coordinator for the Wildlife Disease and Invasive Species program.

This discussion is a part of a monthly speaker program at The Nature Institute. The organization’s purpose for these talks is to provide the community with environmentally focused dialogue at a low cost. TNI staff plans to bring topics of a wide variety from hunting to gardening.

TNI is a premiere land conservation and environmental education organization based in Godfrey that manages the largest privately owned nature preserve in Illinois that is accessible for public use starting April 1. The organization’s mission is to raise an awareness and an appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration and education.

