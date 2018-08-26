Birthing pains

Nearly 18,000 babies have been welcomed into this world through the Women’s Pavilion at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center since 1988. After 30 years of celebrating new life with moms, dads and families as each new child is born, the hospital will soon mark an end to being a part of these life-changing moments.

OSF Saint Anthony’s has plans to discontinue obstetrical care at its Alton center, and will be submitting a certificate of exemption application with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to do just this.

Simply put, soon there will be no more babies born there.

In an official statement Aug. 21, reasons cited include “decreases in obstetricians practicing in the community, a decline in the number of deliveries, as well as a concentrated strategic focus and investments in several services that critically affect the needs of the community ... OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center’s high quality, compassionate care for women in the community has been and will continue to be a priority. OSF Saint Anthony’s will continue its commitment to women’s health through a variety of services including, but not limited to gynecological surgical procedures, lactation consultation, natural family planning via Creighton Model Fertility Care System, and overall women’s health, such as 3D mammography, bone density, and wellness screenings.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s spokesperson Libby Allison clarified what this action means directly for patients and the community.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is seeking official approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to discontinue obstetrical services,” she said. “No other services will be discontinued.”

As for a timeline, Allison said they anticipate receiving official approval to close the unit in a few months, potentially mid-fall.

“However, due to available resources as mission partners transition to new roles, OB services at OSF Saint Anthony’s will close as of Sept. 7, 2018,” she said. “During this transition period, we will communicate closely with the local obstetricians and EMS personnel.”

In regard to what recommendations OSF Saint Anthony’s has for current OB patients, Allison said, “Patients should speak with their obstetrician to determine the best location to deliver based on the physician’s clinical privileges and what is best for the patient. There are four OB departments within a 25-mile drive distance from OSF Saint Anthony’s.”

Affected staff are being assisted by OSF Saint Anthony’s in finding new placements, either within the OSF HealthCare Ministry or with other organizations.

Allison said if anyone has questions or would like more information regarding the discontinuation of OB services, they should call (618) 474-4690 and ask to speak with a hospital leader.

