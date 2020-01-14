BJC Hospice looking for volunteers

BJC Hospice needs volunteers in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Green, Calhoun, Monroe and Macoupin counties.

In hospice’s goal of helping patients live their lives among those who love them, most of the hospice’s patients still live in their homes, or in a senior living residence. There are numerous ways volunteers can help patients and families live life to the fullest.

BJC Hospice has volunteer opportunities in visits, calls or sending cards to patients, caregiver relief, office support, which can include computer work; preparing mailings, filing, manicurists and hair stylists, pet therapy, music, massage therapy, providing spiritual support to patients and families, veterans helping other veterans, running errands, life review, or sitting with patients in their final 24-48 hours.

Volunteers choose how much time they want to spend and are guided every step of the way with ongoing training and support from a volunteer coordinator. If interested, call (618) 463-7100 or visit bjchospice.org/volunteer for information.

