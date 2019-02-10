Blazing new trails

× Expand (From left, top row) Eva Perkins, Jason Harrison, Marcus Harrison, Franklin A. Thomas, Nichole Walker Edwards, Brad Lovett, Jack Cox, (from left, bottom row) Tammy Smith, Travis Smith, Cedric Parker, Diana Miller, Benjamin Golley, Yvonne Campbell, Albert Boyd

“One day our descendants will think it incredible that we paid so much attention to things like the amount of melanin in our skin or the shape of our eyes or our gender instead of the unique identities of each of us as complex human beings.” — Franklin A. Thomas

Franklin A. Thomas, attorney and philanthropist, was the first African American president of the Ford Foundation, the trust endowed by automobile manufacturer Henry Ford. Thomas retired from that post in 1996. He also served on the boards of major companies including Citicorp and PepsiCo, as chairman of the September 11th Fund, and as a consultant with the TFF Study Group, a nonprofit organization assisting development in South Africa.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 27, 1934, Thomas was one of six children born to West Indian immigrants James and Viola Thomas. He completed studies at Columbia University in the City of New York on an academic scholarship, becoming an attorney and rising to the rank of captain during his four years of service in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps.

As Lewis and Clark Community College’s Dr. Kelly Obernuefemann, professor of history and coordinator of the history, political science and geography department at the college, pointed out, “It is important to acknowledge the achievements of all Americans and the work they did in creating our modern country. For decades the accomplishments of black Americans were ignored or disparaged — or worse, claimed by white Americans. This is also true for women.

“This is why we have Black History Month and Women’s History Month,” Obernuefemann added. “It is a time to acknowledge all of the contributions that have been forgotten or were largely left out of textbooks before the 1970s or 1980s.”

The Riverbend was a catalyst in the shaping of black American history not only in the region, but also for the state and country.

It is believed the first African Americans here were brought by the French in the late 1700s to work the salt and gem mines. During and after the Civil War, the region became known for its role in the Underground Railroad, the history-telling Rocky Fork settlement, and more. Stories of the life, and death, of abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy, who had also founded the Illinois Anti-Slavery Society, further established the area’s important role in the recording of our country’s black history.

Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey has pulled together an important lineup of activities to commemorate and celebrate February’s Black History Month.

Students will perform in a Musical Showcase, featuring various genres of music, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the Hatheway Cultural Center on the Godfrey main campus. This showcase will feature college choir students, led by instructor Brenda Lancaster, with a focus on the soul, blues, gospel and R&B musical genres.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, J.E. Robinson will provide history and expertise as he guides participants along the Underground Railroad Tour, highlighting sites throughout the Riverbend where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South. Reservations are required; the tour bus will depart from the Godfrey campus at 1 p.m. Call (618) 468-6400 or send an email to jhenning@lc.edu to secure a spot.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, the Godfrey campus will also host a Red Cross Blood Drive. A special public appeal is being made to help those who are battling sickle cell anemia by donating blood and registering to become a bone marrow and organ donor at the drive.

Leah Becoat’s 3 Purple Coat Productions will present a historical chronology of black American culture through acting, dance and song starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, on the Godfrey campus inside the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

This monthlong celebration officially got underway on campus on Feb. 4. Obernuefemann and fellow professor Jen Cline hosted a showing of “An Outrage,” a documentary that explores the history of black lynchings post-Reconstruction, on Feb. 6.

“The documentary ended with the idea that decades of violence against black people — sanctioned by the white communities — is why black people today have a distrust of authority,” Obernuefemann said. “You cannot ignore the evil, unjust practices of the past and expect to understand the culture of today.”

On Saturday, Feb. 9, Hayner Library will also host a presentation, Bridging the Generations: Family History and Genealogy. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State St. in Alton, Dr. Shirley Portwood will discuss the ways in which genealogy, family history and storytelling can enrich both one’s personal and family experience.

Seating is limited for the presentation; secure a spot by registering at (800) 613-3163.

Author of “Tell Us a Story: An African American Family in the Heartland,” Portwood holds a doctorate in history from Washington University in St. Louis. She is an emerita professor of historical studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and serves on the Board of Trustees for the SIU System. The book, published in 2000, is Portwood’s own family history and autobiography.

This talk will draw upon examples from historical research, insights gained as a history professor, as well as family history and other oral history stories. Portwood also will invite audience participation in sharing their own family and personal history stories.

“We’re so excited to have Dr. Shirley Portwood coming to speak at the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library this weekend,” Hayner’s Lacy McDonald said. “She’s a very well-respected educator and historian, and we’ve used her publications to help numerous patrons in Alton and elsewhere with research.”

Another important celebration that follows an inspirational journey similar to Thomas’ will take place Sunday, Feb. 10, at Deliverance Temple Complex C.O.G.I.C., 1125 E. Sixth St. in Alton.

As a part of the church’s 10 a.m. Sunday service theme, Overcoming Obstacles, Alton area black entrepreneurs will be recognized. A luncheon will follow the service.

“We will focus on highlighting some local black entrepreneurs while yet honoring all black entrepreneurs,” Jason Harrison of Deliverance Temple said. “This service will be geared to inspire more blacks to become entrepreneurs, encourage those who are currently, and highlight businesses that may be overlooked.

“We will share stories of how local black businesses have overcome obstacles,” he added. “We believe it’s very important for our youth to see people who look like them, talk like them, dress like them, who live in their neighborhoods and became entrepreneurs.”

Alton’s Ben Golley of Today’s Beauty Supply will be the guest speaker. The public is welcome.

A partial list of those to be recognized for their success along with Golley include lawn service owner Albert Boyd, Yvonne Campbell of My Just Desserts, photography company and resale clothing shop owner Allen Collins, Jacks’ Son Laundromat owner Jack Cox, Harrison Funeral Home’s Marcus Harrison, t-shirt company owner Precious Lee, Brad Lovett of Lovett’s Soul Food, cleaning product sales and black art entrepreneur Diane Miller, professional photographer Cedric Parker, Kingdom Kuts salon owner Travis Smith, t-shirt company owner John Steen, and All 4 Us Salon owner Nichole Walker-Edwards.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter