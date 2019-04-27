Block party to celebrate Small Business Revolution crew’s return to Alton

The crew from Deluxe Corporation is returning to Alton to film the progress of the six businesses featured on Season 3 of the Hulu show “Small Business Revolution.” A block party will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Today’s Beauty Supply, 1415 Central Ave. The street will be closed to traffic for the event.

Attendees will celebrate Alton’s continued success with host Amanda Brinkman. Z1077 Radio personality Keith On Da Beat will provide music for the crowd, and guests can enjoy food and beverages from Lovett's Soul Food, Lulu's Nice Ice, Heavenly Sent Popcorn, My Just Desserts and the Pig on a Wing food truck.

There will be information and merchandise booths as well as children’s activities provided by Alton High’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America student organization, including face-painting, bean bag toss, nature craft, jump rope, and parachute games.Mayor Brant Walker will read a proclamation recognizing the week of May 5-11 as Small Business Week. To commemorate the occasion, the city of Alton, Alton Main Street, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau and the RiverBend Growth Association are coordinating a Shop Local Campaign using the hashtag #ShopOurAlton. The effort will serve to encourage support for locally owned businesses. People who shop at Alton businesses during Small Business Week and turn in receipts from 10 locations will be entered to win prizes. A 10 percent discount coupon booklet will be given to all shoppers who participated by turning in their receipts.“The organizing groups encourage the community to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements made by small businesses, locally and nationally, and encourage residents to attend this special event in order to keep the momentum of the Small Business Revolution going strong in #OurAlton,” an Alton Main Street press release states.

