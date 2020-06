Blood center schedules local drives

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has released a list of blood drives through July 31:

Wednesday, June 17

Edwardsville Knights of Columbus

7132 Marine Road

Edwardsville

2-6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19

OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center

1 Saint Anthony's Way

Alton

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Monday, June 29

State Rep Katie Stuart

1022 Vandalia St.

Collinsville

3-7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

First Mid Bank & Trust

6814 Goshen Road

Edwardsville

1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital

3 St. Elizabeth's Blvd.

O Fallon

2:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 3

Brighton Community

206 S. Main St.

Brighton

2-7 p.m.

Friday, July 10

KSHE and Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Road

Godfrey

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

KSHE and Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Road

Godfrey

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

419 N. Shamrock

East Alton

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Gateway Regional Medical Center

2100 Madison Ave.

Granite City

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Madison County Administration Building

157 N. Main St.

Edwardsville

8 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, July 28

Granite City Works-US Steel

1951 State St.

Granite City

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

More information is available at https://www.bloodcenter.org/.

