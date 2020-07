Blood center schedules local drives

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

Upcoming area Illinois mobile drives for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center include:

Thursday, July 23

Madison County Administration Building

157 N. Main St.

Edwardsville

8 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Edwardsville Knights of Columbus

7132 Marine Road

Edwardsville

3-6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14

OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center

1 Saint Anthony's Way

Alton

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Roberts Motors

4350 N. Alby St.

Alton

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24

Faith Lutheran Church

6809 Godfrey Road

Godfrey

3-6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24

Granite City High School

3101 Madison Ave.

Granite City

2:30-7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 31

World Wide Technology

3971 Lakeview Corporate Drive

Edwardsville

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, visit the website.

