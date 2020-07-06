Blood donors have shot at “Wonder Woman 1984” props

Red Cross

This July, the American Red Cross and “Wonder Woman 1984” are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions.

The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges. Additionally, despite states reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be cancelled as these locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals.

As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film “Wonder Woman 1984,” due to hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 2, to thank those who roll up a sleeve and help patients battling illness and injury. Those who present to donate July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic “Wonder Woman 1984” movie prop replica package.

Now is the time to help patients fight back. If you are feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July. Blood donors have a unique super power — lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood — kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced into emergency rooms, and new moms with complicated childbirths. Unfortunately, superheroes are in short supply, as only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood.

While tens of thousands of donors gave blood in response to an initial blood shortage caused by this coronavirus outbreak, it’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation, and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.

Area blood drives

Greene

Carrollton: 2-6 p.m. July 7, Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. Fifth St.

Greenfield: 1-6 p.m. July 13, St. Michaels Hall, 1011 Chestnut

Jersey

Grafton: 1-7 p.m. July 20, American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Drive

Jerseyville: noon-6 p.m. July 16, First Presbyterian Church, 400 S. State

Macoupin

Mount Olive: 2-6 p.m. July 8, VFW Hall, 21294 Route 138

Madison

Alton: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 19, Knights of Columbus 460, 405 E. Fourth St.

Bethalto: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. July 15, Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E. Central St.

Collinsville: 1-6 p.m. July 16, American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

7:30 a.m.-noon July 19, Eden Church, 903 N. Second St.

2-6 p.m. July 20, Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Road

Godfrey: 2-7 p.m. July 8, Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road

Granite City

3-7 p.m. July 9, Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road

2-7 p.m. July 14, Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Road

2-6 p.m. July 16, Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave.

Hamel: 2-6 p.m. July 6, Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland: 2-7 p.m. July 13, Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive

Marine: 2-6 p.m. July 14, Lions Club, 406 E. Division St.

Wood River: 2-6 p.m. July 7, Wood River VFW 2859, 231 E. Edwardsville Road