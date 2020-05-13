Blood donors needed to keep supply strong amid pandemic

Red Cross

In times of need, people come together to support one another. The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.

As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets May 15-31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” t-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their t-shirt.

How to help

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.

The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Madison County blood donation opportunities

Bethalto

2-6 p.m. May 26, Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E. Central

East Alton

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27, Club Fitness East Alton, 47 Eastgate Plaza

Noon-6 p.m. May 28, Club Fitness East Alton, 47 Eastgate Plaza

Edwardsville

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19, GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Drive

2:30-6:30 p.m. May 21, GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Drive

3-7 p.m. May 21, YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 22, GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Drive

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

