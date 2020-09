Blood drives scheduled in Metro East

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will host the following blood drives:

Thursday, Sept. 17

Madison County Administration Building

157 N. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

8 a.m.-noon

Thursday, Oct. 8

Glen Carbon Centennial Library

198 S. Main St.

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

3-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center

Perpetual Help Center & Donor Bus

1 Saint Anthony's Way

Alton, IL 62002

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Edwardsville Knights of Columbus

7132 Marine Road

Edwardsville, IL 62025

3-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

SIUE

Morris University Center-Meridian Ballroom

Edwardsville, IL 62025

11 a.m.-3 p.m.