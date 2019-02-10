Bodies of work

× Expand photo by Cynthia Ellis Andy Dykeman stands in his studio, which serves as home for his artistic inspirations, expressed through painting, music and more.

Andy Dykeman pursues his professional and personal life with an enviable enthusiasm. His hands are his tools of trade in both crafts he enjoys — medicine and art.

Dykeman, who works as a chiropractor, believes in the power of healing. For some chiropractors, ART is an active release technique used to heal people, but for Dykeman the creation of art itself is what’s healing.

Since his childhood, Dykeman expressed his creativity through one art form or another. He has a flair for it.

“I’ve always loved to paint and draw,” he said. “In seventh grade, I started playing the drums and that changed everything.”

In eighth grade at Alton Junior High School, he met Doug Raffety. The two instantly bonded over music.

“I loved music, especially rock,” Dykeman said. “Then I discovered punk rock. It changed my life.”

Once at Alton High School, Dykeman, Raffety and “Flea” Bodine formed Judge Nothing.

The trio played while students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The band, which released two albums, “I’m a Big Girl Now” and “Riveter,” was known around the college circuit and toured with Joan Jett and Green Day until breaking up in 1997.

Dykeman said punk rock allowed him to be creative — something he’s always needed in his life.

Following the band’s breakup, Dykeman became a forensic technician in Nashville, Tenn. From there, he attended Logan College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, Mo., before landing at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic.

The calling to be creative didn’t stop after he began working as a chiropractor, but it did slow down.

“I’ve always drawn, painted and wrote stories,” he said. “I was a little busier. Then my dad died, and I felt the need to start painting again.”

He said his first piece was on a medical poster. From there, he continued using medical charts and posters as his medium to create his work.

His studio is in the basement of a house he shares with his wife, Jen, in Soulard. The walls pop with color, as there are dozens of pieces he’s completed and others he continues to work on.

“I developed a new style when I started painting again, and it makes me happy,” he said.

Although not his first art showing, in 2017, three paintings in his new technique were shown at the Soulard Art Gallery for the Everything Blue show.

Dykeman is once again presenting his work to the public. His paintings will be showcased from March 29 to April 23 at Sacred Grounds in Edwardsville, with an opening party on March 29.

Besides his upcoming showing, Dykeman is also set to release a children’s book — “Happiness.”

“It’s about a girl named Nora and the cat she loves,” Dykeman said. “Happiness is an elusive little cat and sometimes Nora can’t find it.”

He said the book is a metaphor for life. The book, illustrated by Kris Wright, will be available sometime in April on Out the Window Books.

@andykemanart

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter