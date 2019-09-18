Body scanner in use at Madison County Jail

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are using technology to prevent narcotics and weapons smuggling in the jail.

The sheriff’s office began using the TEK 84 body scanner Sept. 12. Over the last several years, the Madison County Jail has had several drug overdose cases involving drugs smuggled in by detainees using their body cavities to conceal the narcotics. The scanner may also be used to identify weapons detainees are attempting to smuggle into the facility. The use of the scanner will protect officers and other detainees from the contraband.

Since using the body scanner, officers have discovered narcotics in two separate individuals that would not have been located otherwise.

Purchase of the scanner was made through inmate commissary funds and was at no cost to taxpayers. The detainee commissary fund is made up of funds generated by the phone and commissary use by detainees and by law can only be used to benefit detainees.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter