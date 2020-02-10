Boeing awards grant to Got Your Six Support Dogs

Got Your Six Support Dogs

Got Your Six Support Dogs, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder by providing specially trained PTSD service dogs at no cost, has received an $45,000 grant award from The Boeing Company as part of the Our Heroes: Veterans and Their Families program.

The grant will cover training costs for two service dogs. The dogs, Captain and Gunner, who received their names from the Boeing Veteran Group, are progressing well with their training. They are in line to be placed with their clients in September 2020.

“Got Your Six is extremely grateful to The Boeing Company for this grant award,” said Nicole Lanahan, executive director of Got Your Six Support Dogs. “We are honored to partner with The Boeing Company in our efforts to help those men and women who have sacrificed so much for us to lead a better and more fulfilling life.”

Organization will open Maryville office

Got Your Six Support Dogs is partnering with Purina to establish a headquarters in Maryville.

“Got Your Six is incredibly honored to partner with such an amazing organization,” Lanahan said. “This partnership shows both organization’s dedication to helping our heroes.”

The training facility is scheduled to open in March 2020.

