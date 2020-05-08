Bost announces funding for expanded COVID-19 testing

Bost

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) on Friday announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded about $3.6 million to five Southern Illinois health centers to purchase and provide testing for COVID-19.

“Testing is critical to determining the scale of coronavirus outbreaks in our communities, which is why I have supported congressional efforts to expand and improve testing across the country,” Bost said. “These grants will provide local health centers with vitally important resources so that they have the tests needed to track this virus.”

Health centers receiving funding

Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation Inc.: $1,688,104

Rural Health Inc.: $315,634

Community Health & Emergency Services Inc: $321,814

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp.: $728,239

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corp.: $598,459

