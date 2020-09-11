Bost announces Metro East CARES Act grants

Bost

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded grants totaling over $3.2 million to St. Clair and Madison counties. This funding is part of the Community Development Block Grant program implemented by the CARES Act.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have struggled to keep up with monthly rent payments,” Bost said. “With the health and safety of communities in jeopardy, the last thing parents should have to worry about is keeping a roof over their children’s heads. I’m proud to have supported the passage of the CARES Act and hope this funding will help prevent families from being evicted from their homes during these tough times.”

Counties receiving funding:

Madison County: $1,548,957

St. Clair County: $1,666,221