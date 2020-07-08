Bost bill expands home loans for National Guard

Bost

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) introduced legislation to expand VA home loan benefits to National Guard and Army Reserve members activated by governors in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, civil disturbances, and natural disasters.

Members of the National Guard and Army Reserves are only eligible for the home loan program if they have had 90 consecutive days of active service under orders authorized by Title 10 of the U.S.C. or if they have been a member for six years.

“From COVID-19 to floods, fires, and civil unrest, members of the National Guard and Army Reserves have shown that they are ‘always ready, always there,’” Bost said. “The last thing they should have to worry about is whether or not they can receive a home loan from the VA. I’m proud to lead efforts in Congress to ensure that the families of the National Guard and Army Reserves have access to resources to help purchase a home while they are sacrificing so much to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

As of July 1, more than 37,100 National Guard members are supporting domestic operations across the United States in response to COVID-19, social unrest, and weather-related disasters.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter