Bost tours National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center

× Expand (From left) NCERC Executive Director John Caupert and U.S. Rep. Mike Bost in front of the Feedstock Diversity Showcase at the NCERC at SIUE

The National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center at SIUE Executive Director John Caupert hosted U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) in late August as part of a congressional visit and to participate in a student research project.

Bost toured the NCERC’s demonstration plant and laboratories, noting significant upgrades to the center’s pilot plant in light of a recent client trial, and interacted with NCERC plant operators.

Bost has been an unwavering supporter of both the agriculture and ethanol industries, and an avid supporter of the NCERC.

“We’re lucky to have a research facility like the NCERC at SIUE right here in our own backyard,” Bost said. “Their research gives us a glimpse of the future of the agriculture industry, and it’s always exciting to visit and see the cutting-edge work they are doing with biofuels.

“Each time I visit, I take the ideas and work I see back to my colleagues in Congress, so we can continue supporting and advancing this kind of critical research.”

Bost also had the opportunity to see the Feedstock Diversity Showcase, an agricultural exhibit in front of the NCERC building as part of an educational initiative executed by both the NCERC and From The Ground Up SIUE.

