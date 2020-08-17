Bourne earns free enterprise award

Bourne

State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) has been named a Champion of Free Enterprise, an award given by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce to legislators who have made special contributions to the defense of free enterprise, and the furtherance of policies that promote job growth and economic opportunities for Illinoisans.

“I’m proud of my record of supporting policies aimed at job growth and economic opportunity in Illinois, and it is a privilege to be recognized for that work,” Bourne said. “Our Illinois businesses drive our economy and create jobs in our communities.”

The Illinois Chamber rated all members of the 101st General Assembly based on legislators’ votes on the key business legislation as determined by staff and the Illinois Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee. The Champion of Free Enterprise Awards are given biennially to members with Illinois Chamber ratings averaging 85 percent or higher over the previous two General Assemblies who have demonstrated their commitment to legislation that frees the entrepreneurial spirit. Bourne received a rating of 95 percent.

“Over the past few years, Rep. Bourne has emerged as one of the strongest leaders in Central Illinois,” Illinois Chamber President and CEO Todd Maisch said. “Her voting record shows she is not just a voice for the business community, but a tireless advocate for economic growth in her district and prosperity for her people. We are proud to honor her and her incredible 95 percent voting record with this award.”

The votes in the Senate and House are selected based on their impact on the business community. None of the bills used in the report are weighted, as there were an adequate number of bills voted on during this General Assembly. Click here to view the scoring metric for all members of the House and Senate.

“It is our job to educate our members on the record of their representatives and hold them accountable for it,” Illinois Chamber Vice President of Government Affairs Clark Kaericher said. “We believe the chamber’s legislative ratings are an effective tool in determining that accountability and commitment to economic growth.”

