Bourne reminds families of summer reading program

As Illinoisans enter the dog days of summer, state Rep. Avery Bourne is reminding families there is still time for children from kindergarten through fifth grades from the 95th House District to participate in the representative’s summer reading program. Participants of this year’s Summer Reading Road Trip will earn a certificate of achievement from the House of Representatives and free ice cream if they read eight books by Aug. 14.

“We still have one full month to go, and that’s plenty of time for readers to meet my summer reading program goal of reading eight books,” Bourne said. “Especially in light of this year’s dynamic, which has us all spending a great deal more time at home, reading is a great way to explore far-away places while keeping the mind sharp.”

District 95 encompasses all or parts of Christian, Macoupin, Montgomery and Madison counties, and includes 49 municipalities. To participate, K-5 students should read any eight books of their choice over the summer, with books of 150 pages or more counting as two books. Once the reading goal has been reached, the summer readers should submit their completed reading list in one of the following two ways:

Print out the Summer Reading Road Trip flyer, available at RepBourne.com (from the “Resources” tab click on the summer reading program link), fill it out, and mail it to Rep. Bourne’s office at: 106 E. Columbian Boulevard North, PO Box 38, Litchfield, IL 62056

From the summer reading program link on the website, fill out and submit the Google form

For more information about this program, call Bourne’s office at (217) 324-5200 or email Bourne@ilhousegop.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter