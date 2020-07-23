Bourne resumes traveling office hours

Bourne

After a five-month pandemic-related suspension of state Rep. Avery Bourne’s (R-Morrisonville) Traveling Office Hours, the representative is resuming her mobile office operations in August. No appointment is necessary, and events are open to all constituents living in the 95th House District.

Traveling Office Hours for August include:

Tuesday, Aug. 4

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Carlinville City Hall

550 N. Broad St.

Carlinville

Tuesday, Aug. 25

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office

108 W. Market St.In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R

Taylorville

“My staff and I have missed these outreach events and are looking forward to getting back out in the community through traveling office hours,” Bourne said. “Any constituent needing help with a state agency, including IDES, is encouraged to stop by a traveling office hours event that is convenient.”

For more information, contact Rep. Bourne at Bourne@ilhousegop.org or (217) 324-5200.

