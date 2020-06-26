Boy Scouts launch fundraising drive

In these uncertain times, the skills and ideals taught through Scouting are as important as ever.

Scouting’s programs and outdoor adventures give young people the opportunity and freedom to explore a world beyond the boundaries of everyday life. It presents them with a chance to try new experiences, provide service to others, build self-confidence and develop leadership skills. These experiences not only help Scouts while they are young, but also stay with them throughout their adult lives, helping grow them into exceptional men and women who respect their family, community, and themselves.

“I’m excited to say that the Piasa Bird District is doing everything we can to keep Scouting going virtually, as our youth need Scouting,” said Steve Thompson, chairman of the Piasa Bird District. “This year we’ve seen many creative and unique ideas to keep our Scouts connected and engaged, including online meetings and virtual backyard campfires.”

The Friends of Scouting campaign is the premier program to keep local Scouts involved and prepare them for all that awaits.

“The Friends of Scouting fundraising campaign in 2020 is doing very well and we are only $3,000 away from our goal to help more kids in the communities we serve,” said Mark Cousley, Friends of Scouting chairman for the district. “Today I’m asking our community to help us achieve our goal by making a pledge to Friends of Scouting.”

Pledges are taken at www.stlbsa.org/donate/ or by texting COHEN20 to 91999 (please make sure to select Piasa Bird District).

All donations will directly support the Piasa Bird District Scout programs through financial assistance and camp scholarships for Scouts who are not otherwise able to afford these activities. In addition, the funds help support improvements at local camps, including Camp Warren Levis. In 2019, Friends of Scouting donations funded new swimming docks to provide years of experiences for the Scouts. To make all this happen, the district relies on the generosity of community donors who share the same vision.

“In 2020, now more than ever, Scouts need your support. Thank you for your consideration,” a press release states.

