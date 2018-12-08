Boys and Girls Club offers gift of giving

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske The Winter Wonderland Wish Tree at Bluff City Grill in Alton is filled with ornamental tags displaying the names of children who are part of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton and their holiday gift wishes.

With hopes of success that leads to an annual holiday tradition, Bluff City Grill is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Alton to give the club’s kids even more reason for joy this season.

Inside the lobby of the restaurant at 424 E. Broadway in Alton stands a Winter Wonderland Wish Tree, complete with ornamental tags displaying nearly 100 names of children from the Boys & Girls Club of Alton who have shared their top gift wishes for this year’s Christmas.

Those who come in and claim a child’s tag are asked to first register their tag with the bartender before they leave, then bring the tag and the desired gift back to Bluff City Grill by Dec. 14. Organizers realize the children’s wishes may come with a higher price tag, but gifts donated ideally would stay within the designated $50 threshold.

“As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 70 tags have been taken out of the 97 on the tree,” restaurant owner Cathy Gross said. “We still need donations of the kids’ desired gifts, with a value up to $50 each.”

Monetary donations are also welcome; they should be made directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Alton.

“A dear family friend, Kenny Myers, came to me with the idea to do this,” Gross said. “I took the idea to Al Womack, the director at the Boys & Girls Club, and he was on board with the idea immediately. We put the Wish Tree together and the club provided the ornamental tags that have three things from each kid that they are wishing for this Christmas.”

“Kenny wanted to do something really great for our kids,” Womack said. “This was his idea, and we are thrilled. Cathy has always been super-generous to the club, too.”

The gifts will be distributed to the children during their annual Winter Wonderland dinner Dec. 20 in the upper level dining room at Bluff City Grill.

“The club’s annual dinner for the kids is usually held at the club, but we decided to make that a little more special for them too, and we are donating the room and the sodas for their dinner as well,” Gross said.

Santa will pay a visit during the dinner and pass out gifts, with additional entertainment to be provided by “The Magician.”

Gross said other volunteers are jumping in to lend a hand with both the Wish Tree and the Winter Wonderland dinner for the Boys & Girls Club children. Among them have been Alton 1st Ward Alderman Brian Campbell and Alton Marina’s Karen Baker. Local high school students are on tap to help on the night of the dinner as well.

“The Alton High School jobs program is sponsoring the food at our dinner,” Womack said. “They are fully funding the meal, and will be serving it to our kids that night.”

Joe Michalski is the teacher for the school’s jobs program.

“Joe’s been huge for us over the past year,” Womack added. “It’s people like Kenny, Cathy and Joe who make this event even possible.”

“We are planning to make this an annual holiday event, and we are open to partnering with other local nonprofits throughout the year in a similar manner too,” Gross said. “Bluff City Grill always likes to stay actively involved in supporting the community, and opportunities like this are good ways to do so, and to help those in need.”

“It’s this time of year where I can really step back and take a look at all the great things this community does for the kids at our club,” Womack said. “We want to say thank you to the community as well. For always stepping up and making sure our kids have what they need all year long, and a little of what they want, too.”

