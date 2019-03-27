Boys & Girls Club of Alton planning special activities

Boys and Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Alton, along with other clubs nationwide, will celebrate National Boys & Girls Club Week with activities during the week of April 8 at the club’s new location of 2512 Amelia St. in Alton, formerly the James Center.

In addition to special events, guest speakers and learning opportunities for the club’s members ages 6-18, the club is also hosting community events. Events include an open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, Coffee & Donuts Open House from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, and the club’s Community Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13. The Easter Egg Hunt is open to children ages 1-11.

“We are very excited to celebrate and showcase our Boys & Girls Club to the community during the upcoming BGC week,” Executive Director Al Womack said. “It will be an extra-special week for us since it gives us opportunities to show off our new location to the community. We invite all to visit our club and see the great things that are happening with our area youth. We also encourage area businesses to help us celebrate kids by decorating their storefronts in blue and white during BGC Week.”

Boys & Girls Club of Alton is one of more than 4,000 clubs nationwide affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and a proud member of the United Way of Greater St. Louis and Illinois Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. The Alton club is a nonprofit organization funded through corporate and individual contributions, fundraisers, special events, grants, and foundations.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-6249.

