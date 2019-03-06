Brain-powered Redbirds

× Expand The Alton High School scholastic bowl team poses with its regional championship trophy. The team includes (front row, from left) Gavin Depew, Logan Daly, Spencer Barham, Ethan Plate, Sarah Spond, and Jonathon Lane.

The Alton High School scholar bowl team celebrated a regional title on March 4.

The Redbirds beat O’Fallon 400-290 in the Class 2A regional championship match at Mascoutah. It’s their fifth regional crown and their first since 2017.

Now, Alton is setting its sights on winning a sectional championship at home. The Redbirds are hosting sectional competition March 9 at AHS. The four-team, round-robin event includes Carbondale, Collinsville and Herrin. The sectional champion will advance to the state finals on March 15 at the Peoria Civic Center.

Alton will compete against Herrin at 10 a.m., Collinsville at 10:50 a.m., and Carbondale at 11:40 a.m. The Redbirds’ last sectional title was in 1998.

Spencer Barham, Logan Daly, Gavin DePew, Jonathon Lane, Ethan Plate and Sarah Spond make up Alton’s scholar team, coached by Chris Ford.

In the Mascoutah Regional, the Redbirds beat Freeburg 530-220 in the quarterfinals and Waterloo 440-400 in the semifinals.

Two other AdVantage area schools competed in regional competition. Granite City lost to O’Fallon 520-290 in the Mascoutah Regional semifinals and Roxana fell to Collinsville 480-290 in the Hillsboro Regional quarterfinals.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter