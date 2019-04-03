Bringing Bo back: Wood River Air Force vet reunited with K-9 partner

× 1 of 6 Expand Brandon Sabolo, left, Katie Sabolo and Pilots N Paws pilot and local businessman P.J. Jun pose with Bo, a 10-year-old retired Air Force dog who was recently reunited with Brandon after more than five years apart. × 2 of 6 Expand Bo × 3 of 6 Expand Pilots N Paws volunteer pilot Patrick Howell poses with Bo before their leg of the journey. × 4 of 6 Expand Bo relaxes in his new Alton home. × 5 of 6 Expand Brandon and Bo relax on their flight to Bethalto from Cedar Rapids. × 6 of 6 Expand Jun, Bo and Katie pose for a selfie. Prev Next

It was an Instagram post that caught Brandon Sabolo’s attention.

The photo wasn’t a selfie put through an exotic filter, or someone’s dinner at a nice restaurant, or the sun sinking low over a body of water. It was a photo of a dog.

More specifically, it was his dog.

Or, rather, it was the Air Force’s dog, a dog Brandon knew in a former life. A dog Brandon hadn’t seen in more than five years, since the two were separated virtually overnight, without warning or a chance for either to say goodbye. A dog Brandon likely never expected to see again.

And yet, here he was, in a stranger’s post on social media, put in front of Brandon as if by fate.

“It was like it was meant to be,” Katie Sabolo, Brandon’s wife, said.

New partners

Brandon Sabolo grew up in Wood River and graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton in 2005. After graduation, he pursued a nursing degree at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville before changing courses and enlisting in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 20.

Originally interested in staying in the medical field during his service, a paperwork issue instead led to him working as a police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo. After working as a policeman and following a deployment to Qatar in 2009, an opportunity to retrain to be a K-9 handler led him to relocate to Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas, for a three-month training in May 2011.

A few months later, Brandon was paired with Boeffie, or “Bo,” a Belgian Malinois and Great Dane mix trained to detect explosives.

“When I arrived at Lackland, Bo was more of a special project,” Brandon said. “He had very, very good detection capabilities, and worked very independently, but they couldn’t get him certified for patrol work. Because the kennels were right next door to the dog training school, we brought him over to our end so we could work with him to get him patrol certified.”

Thus began a partnership that would see the pair through months of training and drills. A second deployment, in August 2012, took them to Kuwait, where they searched contractor vehicles and other vehicles coming onto the base, patrolled and did perimeter checks.

They also continued to bond. Brandon described their relationship as less like an owner and his dog, and more like working partners who would hang out in their free time. Brandon said in his off hours he would play with Bo “as often as I could.”

“When we weren’t working together, (Bo) would be back at the kennels, but if I had free time I could always go take him out to play with him and treat him like a dog,” Brandon said.

Heat complications

It was after their return home to Texas and its often-oppressive heat that Bo began having problems.

Pilots N Paws volunteer pilot Tom Bragg, right, poses with Brandon Sabolo and Brandon's former K-9 partner, Bo, after the two were reunited last month.

“Maybe a month after we got back, we were doing a detection problem and … he just refused to work. He just laid down, didn’t want to get back up,” Brandon said. “We checked his temperature; it was fairly high, so we took him to the vet. They told us to take it easy for a couple days, and then start working him again. And the same thing … once they overheat, they’re more prone to overheating after that.”

With Bo’s condition making him unable to be deployed, Brandon went through the Air Force’s Airman Leadership School, a program enlisted members must complete before they can be considered non-commissioned officers. While he was going through school, Brandon was under the impression Bo was being reconditioned and that, once he completed the leadership school, the pair could stay together, in a less demanding role.

“Shortly after I graduated, I went to the kennels one day and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, we shipped (Bo) off,’” Brandon said. “That’s how I found out. I was heated.”

Bo was sent more than 1,500 miles away, to Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. Not only was Brandon not given the opportunity to move with him ­— he wasn’t even given a chance to say goodbye.

“I didn’t even know that this discussion of moving him was taking place,” he said. “I was completely in the dark about it.”

Chance encounters

Brandon returned home to the Alton area at the end of 2014 and picked up where he left off, finishing his nursing degree at Lewis and Clark Community College and gaining experience in the cardiothoracic intensive care unit at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Brandon, 31, and Katie, 30, were married in January. The couple met shortly after he began working as a registered nurse in Alton Memorial Hospital’s emergency department in early 2018, when Katie’s father was admitted for chest pains.

It was around that time that Brandon had another chance encounter, this one with an old friend.

“I was on Instagram, and his picture just randomly showed up, posted by this guy on some military working dog page,” Brandon said. “I don’t even know the guy. I just shot him a message and said, ‘Hey, is that Bo?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, how do you know him?’ I said, ‘I was his first handler, I got him certified.’ And we started talking a bit, and he was like, ‘He’s going to hopefully be retiring here soon.’”

“One night, I was asking him about deployment and about working with the dogs,” Katie said. “I was asking him what had happened, and he told me about Bo. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they just sent him off? You never saw him again?’ And he was like, ‘Well actually, I just found out they’re about to retire him.’ At that point, we knew we were starting to get pretty serious and looking at our future together, so we talked about it, and I was like, ‘I think we should go ahead and try to adopt him.’”

Pilots, paws unite

The decision to pursue bringing Bo home was the easy part.

Coordinating the 1,000-mile trek from Minot to Alton proved more difficult. Driving would have taken more than 16 hours each way, not to mention the possibility of inclement weather — by the time Bo was ready to be retired, it was winter — affecting road conditions.

Katie, a business teacher at Marquette Catholic High School and a facilitator for the Riverbend CEO program, was lamenting that fact to RiverBend Growth Association President John Keller when Keller suggested she reach out to local businessman and private pilot P.J. Jun. For roughly the past five years, Jun has participated in the nonprofit Pilots N Paws, a program that helps transport animals from shelters to loving homes.

“I’ve always loved dogs,” Jun said. “It kind of brings two passions together — I like to fly my airplane, and sometimes you’re looking for a place to go, something to do. You’re helping dogs, you’re helping people.”

Jun put Katie in contact with one of the program’s coordinators, who posted Brandon and Bo’s story on the organization’s message board. The response was large.

“It received all kinds of attention from pilots wanting to participate because it is such a neat story,” Jun said.

That was just the first step, though. In the weeks that followed, Katie was tasked with trying to coordinate four pilots’ schedules — because it was such a long trip, the journey was broken up into four legs — while also being aware of weather conditions along the 1,000-mile path.

“It was crazy trying to coordinate with everyone,” Katie said.

Forecasted snow in Fargo, N.D., might be pushed back a day, creating a possible window, Katie said, but high winds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, would stall plans.

“It was something at one location every week,” Katie said.

And all the while, the anticipation of Bo’s arrival grew.

“I was frustrated,” Brandon said. “I felt bad for Katie as well, because I know she’s excited, and she’s the one who’s really orchestrating this whole thing, so it was taking a toll on her, too.”

'He's settling right in'

Finally, on Saturday, March 23, the skies cleared, both literally and figuratively.

An active-duty Air Force pilot retrieved Bo and flew him from Minot to Fargo; another leg saw Bo flown from Fargo to Anoka County-Blaine Airport near Minneapolis; from there, a third pilot took him to Cedar Rapids, where Brandon, Katie and Jun met Bo — or, in Brandon’s case, met him again, for the first time in nearly six years.

“Very excited,” Brandon said of his emotions upon seeing Bo again. “Just looking at him — it’s the same dog, but just a little bit more gray.”

Bo relaxes at his new Alton home.

In the days since, Bo has been working to get acclimated to retired life.

“It was really neat from my point of view to watch him,” Brandon said. “The reason they wanted to keep him was because of his detection abilities. He has an excellent nose and he’s very independent when he works. When I first walked inside and took him off the leash, he went straight into detection mode. It’s like he didn’t realize, this is my home now, I don’t have to do this anymore.

“There was an adjustment period,” Brandon said. “He’s definitely never been in a kitchen with food everywhere. But he’s pretty much made it his own now.”

Bo has also settled in with his new family — along with Brandon and Katie, Bo now has multiple brothers and sisters, and a new buddy in Katie’s 6-year-old son, Josh.

“They hit it off,” Katie said. “Josh hugged on him and loved on him, and then Josh sat down on the couch and Bo laid down on top of him.

“You can definitely tell a difference in his demeanor now from just a couple days ago when we got him,” Katie said. “He’s settling right in.”

After a lifetime of service, Brandon said his hopes for Bo in the pair’s second go-round are simple.

“I just want him to relax,” Brandon said.