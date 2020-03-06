Breakfast of champions: Teachers illustrate Alton Educational Foundation-funded classroom projects

× Expand Group photo of the Guardians of Education

A group of donors and educators braved the snow the morning of Feb. 26 to enjoy breakfast in the cafeteria at Eunice Smith Elementary School.

The Alton Educational Foundation’s mission is to raise funds for innovative projects that provide enhanced educational opportunities, support academic excellence, and encourage student achievement throughout the school district. This fourth annual breakfast was to thank donors and give teachers a chance to show what the grants they received were providing for students.

Rob Miller, a seventh- and eighth-grade electronics and robotics teacher at Alton Middle School, presented his project, Programming A Brighter Future. Donations allowed him to purchase “code cars” for the students to learn introductory coding. Every table had an example of the small, flat “cars” students are taught to program with lights and sounds. The audience laughed with delight as Miller held up a car to a microphone and explained students could program it to emit different tones.

Eventually in the class, students wind up working with larger robotics and 3D printers — but most students are surprised by the first assignment they receive in his class: to write instructions on making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“If you can make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, you can write code,” Miller said.

Eunice Smith Elementary teacher Teresa Arview was the next to present her program, It’s A Small World. This program focused on bringing children’s books that represent cultures from all around the world when she realized how limited the library was in books that showed experiences outside the United States. They wound up getting books from all seven continents. The program was only supposed to last about two days in the classroom, but they wound up spending seven weeks to cover all seven continents.

“Kids wanted to come to school; I had great attendance those weeks because kids wanted to come in and learn about these other cultures,” Arview said.

The program went beyond even just learning about the cultures — when they were learning about Antarctica, the students were shocked to find only scientists lived there, and wanted to know how animals were able to live in those conditions. Arview wound up implementing a science section to teach students about how animals develop blubber to protect them from the cold.

Next to present was Alton High School teacher Lexa Browning. Presenting with her were student Kaylee Pollard and Hayner Genealogy & History Librarian Renee B. Johnson. Their project was Alton ABCs.

Browning asked Johnson to help the students write a book. She sat down with the students on the first day and asked them what they wanted to write about. A lot of ideas were thrown around, and when one student mentioned the ABCs, Johnson knew they had hit on something good.

While Johnson was the author of the text, the students designed and illustrated the book. They discussed everything from what each letter would represent about the history of Alton and the Riverbend, to the color of each letter and where it would be on each page. They also hid violets, the Illinois state flower, on each page for readers to discover.

After the book was published, all 10 students received scholarships. Most were graduating seniors, except for Pollard, who was a junior at the time — but she too received a full scholarship to the University of Illinois in Chicago to study business.

“While there were many tears and torn-up rough drafts and sketches, this process taught me how to take and give constructive criticism,” Pollard said. “The experience I gained from this project is something I will take with me to college and my professional career.”

Copies of “Alton ABC” are available for purchase at the Hayner Genealogical & Historical Library — and a copy can also be found in the Library of Congress.

The fourth teacher to present was Kayla Logan, who teaches students on the autism spectrum at Alton Middle School. Her program is called the Coffee Club. When she received her grant in January 2019, she bought coffee makers and Keurigs. Order forms were created, and her students run a coffee cart for the teachers. Not only are her students learning social, financial, and interpersonal skills, they’re also having fun. They often leave notes on the coffee cups for the teachers they deliver to, and Logan frequently hears from her fellow teachers how impressed they are.

The final teacher to present was Amy Evans, a Eunice Smith Elementary School physical education teacher. Her program is called AerobicBeats, and it incorporates drumming and rhythm into PE classes.

Evans knew music and PE could be incorporated easily, and that it would not only be more fun for students, but also keep their minds engaged as well as their bodies. She had one of her classes join her, and they gave an example of one of their drumming classes as “Cotton-Eyed Joe” played over the speakers and the audience clapped along.

As the students filed out, Alton Educational Foundation chairperson Barbara Jacks thanked everyone for attending and their continued support.

“We can’t wait to see what new and exciting things our students will have gotten to learn next year, thanks to your support,” she said.

× Expand One of Amy Evans’ Eunice Smith PE classes drums and dances to “Cotton-Eyed Joe.”

× Expand Alton Middle School teacher Rob Miller shows a “code car” to teach basic coding.

× Expand Hayner librarian Renee Johnson displays the “Alton ABC” book while AHS teacher Lexa Browning and student Kaylee Pollard watch.