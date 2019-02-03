Breaking through the art bubble

× Expand photo by Megan Fairless Laura Leady and Shelby Clayton are the creators of Warm Soda Magazine, an arts and culture publication.

When Lauren Leady decided it was time to start the arts magazine she’d been brainstorming for some time, she knew immediately who to tap to help make her dream a reality. Shelby Clayton was finishing her final semester at Lewis and Clark Community College with a graphic design major. As the design editor of L&C’s student paper, The Bridge, Leady knew having Clayton on her side was “a huge plus.”

Warm Soda Magazine will be a mix of arts and culture — visual arts, photography, poetry and more. A quarterly online publication of 40-60 pages, the first edition is projected to come out March. They want to have a print publication eventually “but that involves financing,” Leady says.

The arts focus is a natural for the two 22-year-olds. Leady has a degree in English with a publishing emphasis and is classically trained in voice. Clayton favors digital art but also enjoys printmaking.

“I always love to try new methods of art,” she says. “I have my eyes set on trying out stained glass sculptures and spray-paint mural work. Warm Soda wants to be involved in the cultivation of public art around Alton and I would love to be a part of some mural work.”

Twice a month, Warm Soda hosts ArtAttack at Jacoby Arts Center. The brainchild of Bryan Bethel, the magazine’s layout and design editor, the meetings are open to anyone. Participants are given a theme and a medium and are encouraged to create art in a relaxing atmosphere, offer support to one another, and just have fun.

“We want to get artists out of their comfort zone and connect,” Clayton says.

With their passion, youth and energy, can the creators of Warm Soda magazine connect with older artists?

“I believe we can and that we have,” Leady says. “We already have an established relationship with Von Dell Gallery in Wood River, which mostly consists of older and more established artists.”

Both women say the local art scene has unrealized potential and a lack of diversity, and they clarified their beliefs in an email.

“Alton is the center of three colleges with incredible art programs,” Clayton says. “We have the artists, we just do not have a unified community.”

She says Alton’s Broadway can be another Delmar Loop.

“With the right opportunities, cultivation, and time and financial investment, we could have something better and something incredibly unique to the Midwest,” she says. “This all needs to happen with every demographic in mind because there are deep-seated racial and economic issues Alton still needs to mend.”

Inclusivity was Leady’s concern.

“Not everyone is celebrated or even completely welcomed,” Leady says. “I think certain groups of artists certainly do get appreciated, which is completely fine. However, it is time to highlight other artists and welcome them into the community.”

A February art show featuring artists of color is planned, and Warm Soda will host Artists in the Spotlight on Feb. 16 at Jacoby.

Warm Soda will present the Launch Art Show, featuring a life-sized board game courtesy of Kadabra’s Cards and Games, at Jacoby Arts Center from Feb. 22 until March 2, with a closing ceremony that day from 1-5 p.m.

