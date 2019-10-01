Bridge repairs to restrict Illinois 143 to one lane

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Illinois 143, from Wyandotte Street to Pin Oak Road, will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to do repairs to the bridge over Mooney Creek and is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

In other roadwork, a full closure on southbound I-255 from I-55/70 to I-64 is scheduled to begin Friday and last throughout the weekend. The closure is necessary to make bridge repairs.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, all lanes of southbound I-255 will be closed from I-55/70 to I-64. A posted detour will direct through-traffic to take southbound I-55 to eastbound I-64 to return to southbound I-255.

The closure is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

