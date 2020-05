× Expand crash

A Brighton motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash on I-255.

Illinois State Police District 11 reported the crash happened at 5:28 a.m. Friday, when a 2007 Harley-Davidson driven by Richard E. McLaughlin, 45, was traveling south at milepost 12 when the motorcycle went off the road to the left, traveled into the center median and overturned.

McLaughlin was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.