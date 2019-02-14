Brighton teen in critical condition after being struck by SUV

× Expand crash

An 18-year-old Brighton woman was in critical condition Thursday after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 67 north of unincorporated New Delhi.

An Illinois State Police District 18 press release identified the victim as Faith Manka. Police say a 2015 GMC sport-utility vehicle driven by Joan Hunt, 57, of Jerseyville, was northbound on U.S. 67 north of Hillside Lane at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when it hit Manka in the road. She was transported by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis in critical condition. Other agencies on scene were Brighton Fire and the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. The crash is under investigation and no charges have been issued.

Hunt and a passenger, Blake Hunt, 57, were not injured.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

