Brighton woman dies in single-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old Brighton woman died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Brighton.

According to Illinois State Police District 18, Jamie Edelen as driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix north on Lageman Road, 484 feet north of West Dutch Lane, at about 6:30 a.m.

The vehicle left the right side of the road, traveled on the grass shoulder, came back onto the road and lost control, going across the road and off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck a tree line and fence, coming to rest facing south, in the yard of a farm. Edelen was discovered deceased in the vehicle.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Gent Funeral Home, 2409 State St. in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday.

