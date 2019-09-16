Bristow brings satellite office hours to Granite City

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

In an effort to provide the benefits of her full-time constituent service office to all parts of the 111th District, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will offer satellite office hours from 9-11 a.m. Friday in council chambers on the third floor of City Hall in Granite City, 2000 Edison Ave.

“I know that not everyone is able to make it to my constituent service office in Alton during normal business hours, which is why I’m making an effort to bring satellite office hours to all parts of the district,” Bristow said. “Staff from my office will be on hand at City Hall in Granite City to help assist any constituents in any way that they can.”

Bristow hosts regular satellite office hours, coffee shop stops, and walks door to door to provide opportunities to meet with residents or to offer assistance on state and local issues. Bristow and her staff can also be reached at her full-time constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or by email at RepMBristow@gmail.com.

“My office is always available to help connect people to state and local services, and to provide services or assistance to anyone needing it, like answering questions about FOID or concealed carry applications, scholarship information for students, or accessing veterans’ benefits,” Bristow said. “I would encourage anyone that needs help with a state or local issue to stop by and meet with my staff and to never hesitate to give my office a call on any issue.”

