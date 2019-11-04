Bristow, Crowe announce property tax relief events in Alton and Granite City

Bristow and Crowe

To provide more information about ways to decrease property tax bills, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) will host Property Tax Relief Satellite Office Hours in Alton on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and a Property Tax Relief Seminar in Granite City on Thursday, Nov. 7.

“Property taxes are one of the main issues I hear about when I am meeting people going door to door, and I know Illinois homeowners need relief now,” Bristow said. “As a member of the recently formed Property Tax Relief Task Force, I am working to provide long-term solutions to lower property tax bills in the Riverbend region and across the state.”

When and where

Property Tax Satellite Office Hours, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rogers Ave. in Alton

Property Tax Relief Seminar, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave. in Granite City

Residents are encouraged to bring their most recent property tax bills to the events. A representative from the local township assessor’s office will be present to go over exemptions and answer questions about their bill. While everyone is welcome to attend these free events, Alton and Granite City Township residents respectfully will be able to receive more detailed information on what services are available to them.

“While we are working to provide statewide solutions to excessive property taxes, I am happy to help residents find some more immediate relief by working with local township assessor’s offices to host these events,” Bristow said. “Our property tax events help residents learn more about their property tax bill and ways they can lower it.”

