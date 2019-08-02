Bristow, Crowe present grant to Alton Steel

× Expand State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, visited Alton Steel Inc. on Wednesday and joined Randy Prince, IMA representative, Jim Hrusovsky, ASI President & CEO, and Ann Lesemann, ASI Human Resource Director, in the presentation of a grant to help train workers on new technologies.

In support of local steel workers and Illinois manufacturing jobs, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, visited Alton Steel Inc. (ASI) to join the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) in the presentation of a grant to help train workers on new technologies.

“Alton Steel and other manufacturing companies have long been the backbone of the Riverbend economy and continue to be major economic engines in the area,” Bristow said. “These are constantly changing industries, and that is why I am proud we are investing in the training to keep us as a leading manufacturing force.”

On Wednesday, Bristow and Crowe joined Randy Prince from IMA to present ASI with a $10,000 grant for the Employee Training Investment Program (ETIP). The General Assembly made appropriations to ETIP for the IMA to award to Illinois-based manufacturers across the state. This grant is to help fund training for workers seeking to upgrade their skills on new technologies and business practices. Bristow and Crowe were also able to meet with ASI leadership to talk more about ASI and what they are doing to improve manufacturing in the area.