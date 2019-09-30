Bristow, Crowe team up for I-Cash event

Bristow and Crowe

To help residents learn about unclaimed property owed to them, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) will host an I-Cash event with the Illinois Treasurer’s Office from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road.

“The Illinois Treasurer’s office currently has 2.9 billion dollars in unclaimed property such as uncashed checks, stock dividends, or forgotten property left in a safety deposit box,” Bristow said. “Residents can stop by to search their name or the name of a loved one to see what money or property is owed to them.”

The legislators regularly host I-Cash events across their districts to help residents reconnect with unclaimed property held by the state until it can be returned. Residents can stop by Godfrey Village Hall to see if the Illinois Treasurer’s Office is holding any property for them and file a claim to have it returned. No reservation is required for the free event.

“Filing a claim only takes a few minutes, and it starts the easy and quick process of having your property or money returned to you,” Bristow said. “During the many I-Cash events my office has hosted this year, we have been able to help residents learn about thousands of dollars owed to them and helped return that money or property to the rightful owner.”

