Bristow emphasizes bipartisan approach in General Assembly

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) issued the following statement after the adjournment of this week’s special legislative session:

“I first want to say thank you to all of our doctors, nurses, police officers, and first responders in our communities who are putting themselves at risk every day to help keep all of us safe during this pandemic. My focus this week was on supporting those men and women who have worked so hard to support us and ensuring Metro East families have the resources we need to reopen our community while staying safe and healthy.

“This begins with a budget that was made with a number of difficult decisions in order to fund the services we need most. In addition to providing the flexibility our state needs to ensure critical resources for our health and our economic security, I worked to ensure this plan includes stricter legislative oversight of state spending and to ensure the administration is not spending money we don’t have. Working across the aisle, I also helped pass a worker protection package that brings business and labor together to put the health and safety of emergency responders and frontline workers first.

“Our Riverbend families know there is a lot of work yet to be done. And we also know the way forward on these critical issues is through bipartisan cooperation and compromise – never extreme partisanship and cheap political games. Moving forward, I will continue to fight for our Metro East families to ensure our reopened community is standing together and stronger than ever.”

