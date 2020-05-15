Bristow gathering supplies for Oasis Women's Center

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To support domestic violence survivors during a time of increased stress and uncertainty, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is collecting supplies for Oasis Women’s Center in Alton.

“As people have been encouraged to stay home, this is increasingly difficult for those that are survivors of domestic abuse or those who may be facing abuse in their home," Bristow said. "For those women, Oasis Women’s Center is a haven to provide safety and security. The supplies collected for Oasis will go directly toward supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Oasis Women’s Center needs cleaning supplies like mops, cleaning brushes, and disinfecting cleaners or wipes. They also are in need of canned and nonperishable food items and hygiene supplies like soap, and oral hygiene and feminine hygiene supplies. Donations can be dropped off at Oasis Women’s Center, 111 Market St. in Alton, or arrange for a contactless pickup by contacting Bristow’s office at (618) 465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com. For more volunteer opportunities during this crisis, visit serve.illinois.gov.

“If you have extra supplies on hand or are planning to purchase these essential items, please consider contributing for the women in need at Oasis,” Bristow said. “During a time when it is easy to feel helpless, one of the best things that we can all do is focus on the good and help support our many organizations across our community.”

