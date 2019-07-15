Bristow helps recognize UV Safety Awareness Month

× Expand sunscreen, summer, beach

To help raise awareness during UV Safety Awareness Month, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is reminding residents to take necessary steps to protect themselves from ultraviolet (UV) radiation this summer to avoid skin cancer or other dangerous complications from UV exposure.

“During the month of July, it’s important that we remind residents to take the necessary steps to limit exposure to UV rays to help avoid skin cancer and other potential health conditions,” Bristow said. “As people spend more time outside these summer months, it is good to remember to wear a hat and sunglasses, along with applying sunscreen and reapplying every two hours.”

UV rays come from exposure to the sun and are the main cause of skin cancer. One in five Americans develop skin cancer by the age of 70, and in many cases, it can be prevented. To help in the prevention of skin cancer and ensure the proper coverage for screenings, Bristow sponsored House Bill 3113, which requires health insurance providers to cover one skin cancer screening annually. The legislation passed both the House and Senate and is waiting to be signed into law.

“As a longtime local member and supporter of the American Cancer Society, I want to ensure that all citizens have access to screenings to help catch any form of cancer early,” Bristow said. “UV rays from the sun can cause serious damage to our bodies, even on cloudy days, which is why it is critical people take preventative measures to avoid potential skin cancer or other health issues.”

