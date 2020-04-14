Bristow highlights childcare benefits for essential workers

To ensure essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic have access to childcare, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is highlighting childcare benefits available for essential workers provided through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

“As essential workers head into work every day, they are risking their health and safety to provide vital services to keep our communities running,” Bristow said. “Providing childcare to these individuals will at least take one concern off their mind as they continue to work through a public health crisis to help their communities.”

Essential workers include those working in health care, human services, essential infrastructure and retailers, or government services like law enforcement. Those with questions about their eligibility should contact their local Child Care Resources and Referral Agency, which can be found at https://www.inccrra.org/about/sdasearch. To apply for benefits, workers can find more information and fill out an application at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/OECD/Pages/For-Communities.aspx.

“Our essential workers are on the front lines of tackling this pandemic, protecting our communities, keeping our grocery and pharmacies open for others, and making sure our daily operations are still functioning,” Bristow said. “I am in constant communication with our state agencies and local officials about ways that we work together to help find ways to ease the burden placed on individuals deemed essential workers in this increasingly difficult time for all.”

For more information about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Department of Public Health at (800) 889-3931.