Bristow highlights COVID-19 relief funds

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is highlighting a new measure to help families address challenges during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $275 million in funding to help families around Illinois pay for rent, food, energy, and other emergency services.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 caused a disruption in everyone’s life the past few months, including those that faced a loss of work and income. Some families have been struggling to pay for essential items, like food and shelter,” Bristow said. “The programs that are receiving additional funding from DCEO and the federal government will help working families make ends meet during this time.”

DCEO announced these funds will go toward programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant programs. This funding also includes an additional $90 million allocated from the CARES Act that will allow the state to increase the eligibility of these programs to 1 million qualified Illinoisans. Eligible Illinois residents and families can apply to receive assistance with food, rent, utilities, temporary shelter, medicine, and other vital services. Bristow encourages those interested to visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com to learn more and check eligibility.

“The pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to our businesses, families, and community, but through bipartisan collaboration, we are seeing assistance and programs for those who need it the most,” Bristow said. “I would encourage anyone struggling right now to visit the website and see what relief and resources are available to assist.”

For more information, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931.

