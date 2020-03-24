Bristow highlights extensions for professional licenses

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To keep the community informed about changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is calling attention to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation easing the burden on licensed professionals trying to renew their licenses during the outbreak. The department has announced numerous measures to assist the needs of licensees and education providers during the pandemic.

“It is important for state agencies to make adjustments during this time to accommodate the lack of time and resources that are required for licensed professionals to renew their licenses,” Bristow said. “Many of those licensed professionals are the folks that we are depending on during this pandemic, along with others that support our local economies through businesses and services provided to the public and our families.”

Any professional licenses issued by the department that have renewal dates between March 1 through July 31 are granted an automatic extension to renew to Sept. 30. This includes registered nurses, physicians, pharmacists and other professions. The department is also temporarily allowing virtual and online education for licensees to reduce interpersonal contact.

“The well-being of the community is a priority, and I’m happy to see the department is making the necessary changes for adapting to the challenges presented by COVID-19,” Bristow said. “By taking these measures, they are protecting both licensees and the people they serve.”

