Bristow hosts prayer breakfast for religious leaders

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) hosted local pastors and faith leaders for a prayer breakfast on Friday to hear their thoughts and concerns on current state issues, and ways to strengthen local communities and improve the Riverbend region.

“The Metro East is incredibly fortunate to have so many churches, pastors and faith leaders who openly participate in our communities and provide much-needed support to local families,” Bristow said. “I truly appreciate our pastors and faith leaders taking the time to offer their prayers for our state and its leadership, and for sharing their thoughts with me on how we can put Illinois back on the right track. Their guidance is something that I value and carry with me as I continue to serve our residents. I also enjoyed hearing about all of the good work they are doing to help our friends and neighbors, and I look forward to working with them more in their efforts to make our region its best.”

