Bristow joins charities to spread Christmas cheer

× Expand State Rep. Monica Bristow joins John Simmons and Alton Mayor Brant Walker in helping to collect Salvation Army donations in December.

During the holidays, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) joined with fellow legislators, local leaders, and nonprofit organizations to further their missions to help those in need.

“We are blessed to have so many amazing local groups and organizations working to help those in need this holiday season and to help make sure that every family was able to have a joyous Christmas,” Bristow said. “I am grateful to work with local leaders and members of the community to help those organizations succeed in their missions.”

Bristow joined more than 50 other groups in collecting toys and cleaning supplies for RiverBend Family Ministries’ Christmas Baskets. Parents were able to pick out toys for their children and receive a basket of cleaning supplies. Bristow also spent time volunteering for the Salvation Army, and one morning she joined John Simmons and Alton Mayor Brant Walker to raise money for the Salvation Army. During her holiday open house, Bristow collected socks for Alton School Board member Rosetta Brown’s Socks for Tots drive. She also participated in Lilly and Taylor Freer’s Cookies and Cocoa event to benefit the United Way’s Community Christmas.

“I encourage people to remember the reason for the season at Christmas and find ways to share their time, talent, and treasures with others now, and throughout the year,” Bristow said. “I am deeply humbled by the generosity of our community and their willingness to step and help those in need.”

