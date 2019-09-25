Bristow launches campaign for state representative with local endorsements

Standing among community leaders and supporters, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) kicked off her campaign for a new term as state representative for the Riverbend area, seeking to continue to build a stronger Illinois and a stronger middle class.

“It’s an honor to serve all the residents of the Metro East and to be the voice for our communities,” Bristow said. “Throughout my career and time as state representative, I have worked with many wonderful people and organizations to help fight for us in Springfield. I’ve fought to protect our values and rights, to ensure quality and affordable health care for our families and children, and to protect the most vulnerable in our state while finally taking a stand to bring fiscal responsibility to Illinois and tax relief for residents. While there have been significant accomplishments, there is still so much more work to be done. That’s why I am proud to say that I will be running to continue being a voice in Springfield for our families.”

Because of her strong legislative accomplishments and record of protecting local residents and bipartisan work, Bristow was endorsed in her campaign Wednesday by:

56th District state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe

Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin

Madison County Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida

Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza

Madison County Coroner S teve Nonn

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons

Former Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools Bob Daiber

Alton Mayor Brant Walker

Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow

East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood

Elsah Mayor Mike Pitchford

Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer

Hartford Mayor James Hickerson

Pontoon Beach Mayor Mike Pagano

Roxana Mayor Marty Reynolds

South Roxana Mayor Barb Overton

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire

Prior to being elected, Bristow served as the president of the RiverBend Growth Association for more than 14 years, representing 10 municipalities throughout the area with a focus on education, legislation and economic development. She was instrumental in bringing local municipalities and community groups closer together to work for the best interest of the whole Riverbend region.

“My career was spent working with local businesses and labor to accomplish what needed to get done to help grow our economy and create new jobs,” Bristow said. “I’ve taken that experience to Springfield to help create new tax credits for our job creators, to prioritize the purchase of American- and Illinois-made goods and to crack down on outsourcing so we can protect our good-paying local jobs.”

In a time when Chicago politicians continue to attempt and pass overreaching regulations on gun owners, Bristow has stood up against the regulations and instead passed a package to help reduce the burdens placed on law-abiding gun owners in Illinois and expanding the Second Amendment rights of citizens and military members. Bristow was previously endorsed by both the Illinois State Rifle Association and National Rifle Association, and earning an “A” grade, because of her strong record of protecting the Second Amendment rights of gun owners.

Bristow also passed Marlie’s Law after meeting with Mary Cope, a Wood River resident, which now ensures heart and lung activity monitors are covered by insurance companies. Cope’s granddaughter, Marlie, who was only a couple of months old, had a prior episode of apnea in 2016 where she stopped breathing. After suffering from the episode that resulted in her being revived by a first responder, she was taken to the hospital. The family requested a monitor but were told that the cost was too high. Shortly after, Marlie had another apnea episode where she stopped breathing. Her mother was unable to find her in time and she could not be revived.

“Cost should not be a deciding factor when it comes to a medical decision that could potentially save a child’s life, and Marlie’s Law makes sure no family or parent in Illinois will ever face that decision again,” Bristow said. “During my time in office, fighting for affordable and accessible healthcare coverage for all Illinoisans has been one of my top priorities. This legislation was the result of bipartisan discussions and that families have peace of mind when making critical health care decisions. I will continue to fight to make sure that people are prioritized over the profits of big insurance companies and that we have affordable and quality health care throughout the Metro East and our entire state.”

Bristow has been active in the community as a member of many local organizations, including the American Cancer Society, the Madison-Bond County Workforce Innovation Board, Meeting of The Rivers Foundation, YMCA Board, American Cancer Society, United Way Southwestern Illinois Auxiliary Board, OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital and others. In 2015, she was awarded the Chamber Executive of the Year Award from the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

“I have worked in Springfield to bring both Republicans and Democrats together to solve the problems and issues that impact downstate communities and our residents,” Bristow said. “We continue to face many challenges, and I am committed to bringing people together to get real work done and to do what is right for this district.”

Bristow and her husband, Melvin, are lifelong residents of the Riverbend, and have two children and two grandchildren.

