Bristow meets with Granite City officers for National Police Week

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) (center) is pictured with Granite City Chief of Police Ken Rozell (right) and Assistant Chief of Police Major Mike Nordstrom during her visit to deliver small tokens of appreciation and thank them for their work in protecting the public during National Police Week.

To help recognize local police officers for their work during National Police Week, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) traveled to police stations in her district to deliver small tokens of appreciation and thank them for their work in protecting the public.

“Police officers put their lives on the line each and every day to protect and serve our communities,” Bristow said. “They sacrifice their time and time with their own families and loved ones to ensure that we can sleep soundly at night and feel safe in our own homes. While we should be thanking our men and women in blue every day, National Police Week is dedicated to making sure our residents take time to recognize all of the hard work our officers do.”

During her time in office, Bristow has supported numerous pieces of legislation to help protect and support police officers, including House Bill 2767, which provides mental health support and education for police officers; House Bill 2470, which provides an easier way for injured officers to receive disability benefits; and House Bill 2028, which assists families of fallen police officers in covering funeral costs.

“It is important that we provide access to different services for the men and women who selflessly serve our communities, which is why I proudly supported these measures proposed in the legislature,” Bristow said. “I will continue to stand up for the protection of the rights and services of all first responders in the state of Illinois.”

