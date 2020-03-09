Bristow partners with CUB for utility bill clinic

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To provide residents tips for saving on their energy costs and reducing their utility bills, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will be hosting a Utility Bill Clinic in conjunction with the Citizens’ Utility Board from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, March 23 .at the Roxana Public Library, 200 N. Central Ave.

“For many working families, utility costs may be a source of immense stress,” Bristow said. “Rising utility bills can disrupt a person’s life, and so I am happy to partner with CUB to help citizens find ways to decrease their bills.”

CUB is a consumer watchdog group aimed at protecting Illinois residents. During the clinic, CUB will provide citizens with strategies for saving on their utility bills. It is encouraged that those attending bring their electric, natural gas and phone bills so CUB experts can help them detect unnecessary charges. Those in attendance will also be shown how to avoid scams from alternative electric suppliers.

“These clinics are very important because many people are unaware that by doing a few things differently, they could greatly reduce their utility costs,” Bristow said. “I encourage all residents to see how CUB can help them save on their monthly utility bills and reduce overall costs.”

