Bristow partners with CUB to help residents cut utility bills

To help her constituents potentially lower the cost of winter utility bills, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will host a Utility Bill Clinic with the Citizens Utility Board from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers St. in Alton.

“The Metro East has been hit with a lot of snow and cold weather in the past few weeks, and I understand that many people have a hard time paying their electricity bills when unexpected snow storms or extreme cold occurs,” Bristow said. “These utility bill clinics help ensure that no one is overpaying for their electric costs.”

Experts from CUB will be on hand to review utility and phone bills and offer suggestions that could save residents money. This is a free event, and residents should bring copies of their phone, water, and utility bills. Space to attend the clinic is limited; reservations are recommended.

“Residents who attend this utility bill clinic will not only receive a better understanding of the different charges on their utility bill, but bill experts from CUB will also offer advice on how to minimize their next bill and ultimately help them save money,” Bristow said. “I encourage anyone who has questions about their utility bill to RSVP and attend this free event.”

For questions or reservations for the clinic, contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900.

