Bristow partners with Godfrey firefighters for car seat safety check

To help ensure the safety of children still in car seats, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is teaming up with the Godfrey Fire Protection District and certified car seat technicians to host safety checks from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Gilson Brown Elementary.

“Car seats are an important part of keeping infants and young children safe when they are in the car, but it is important to make sure your child is in the right type of car seat and that it is installed properly,” Bristow said. “An improperly sized or installed car seat can put your child in unnecessary risk, which is why my office is partnering with certified technicians to help make sure that seats are properly installed or install them for a parent or family member.”

Parents or family members can stop by to have their child’s car seat checked or installed by a certified car seat technician. Car seat technicians undergo an extensive training to learn how to properly fit and install car seats for infants and young children. Parents are encouraged to bring the child and the car seat to make sure it is the right car seat for them. The checks will be hosted at the school’s parking lot, 1613 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey. This free event is open to the public and no reservation is required.

“Children of different ages and sizes require different types of car seats, and that is why it is important to make sure you are using the right car seat for your child to best protect them when they are in the car,” Bristow said. “I want to thank Gilson Brown Elementary School, the Godfrey Fire Department and our car seat safety technicians from the community for helping host this event and helping keep our children safe.”

