Bristow postpones events as coronavirus precaution

To help maintain the health and well-being of the community, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) has postponed all events for March and is working to connect small business owners with resources during the planned closures of restaurants and other establishments.

“With the concern surrounding COVID-19, my office will follow the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health and discourage public gatherings,” Bristow said. “My priority is to keep our communities safe and healthy, including those who are already most vulnerable to this virus, like those with pre-existing conditions and our seniors. I want residents to know that I am in contact with our local health officials and IDPH to communicate accurate information to the public about this ongoing situation.”

The following events hosted by Bristow will be postponed for a later date:

Utility Bill Clinic at the Roxana Library scheduled for

March 23

I-Cash Event at the South Roxana Village Hall scheduled for

March 23

Coffee Shop Stop at Maeva’s Coffee in Alton scheduled for

March 28

Property Tax Seminar at Godfrey Village Hall scheduled for

March 30

“If you are a small business owner and you have questions or need assistance during these closures of restaurants, bars and other establishments, please reach out to me at RepMBristow@gmail.com and I will send updates as soon as more information becomes available,” Bristow said. “This includes any information regarding small business loans, unemployment benefits for individuals, and any other resource that may emerge during this very difficult time for many.”

